Rescue 115 airlifts injured fisherman from trawler

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter completed a long-range medevac (medical evacuation) operation off the south west coast of Ireland early this morning.

The crew of Rescue 115 was tasked at around 6.00am and requested to proceed to a location 70 nautical miles (130 kilometres) south west of Castletownbere in Cork.

The mission was to airlift an injured fisherman from a Spanish fishing vessel. The operation was mounted on foot of a request from the UK and Spanish authorities and was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

On reaching the scene and locating the fishing vessel at around 7.15am, the helicopter’s winchman/paramedic was lowered onto the trawler where he assessed the casualty.

The fisherman was then winched on board the helicopter and transferred to Cork Airport where National Ambulance Service paramedics were waiting to transport the man to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard confirmed: “The casualty is reported to be in good spirits. Weather conditions on scene were described as very favourable for the operation.”