RNLI volunteer Dom retires after 12 years service

A helm at Lough Derg RNLI has retired after twelve years dedicated service to the charity.

Dom Sharkey, a carpenter and master craftsman who works in building and renovation, is recognised as a valued member of the RNLI team at Lough Derg.

Following his final exercise on Sunday 27 February, volunteers arranged a surprise leaving party for Dom, held with kind permission, at Lough Derg Yacht Club on whose grounds Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat is currently stationed. Dom was presented with a woodcut of Lough Derg made by artist Henri Bocxe. As a mark of appreciation on behalf of the local community, Noreen Cavanagh, Manager at the Thatched Cottage Restaurant in Ballycommon, generously provided sandwiches free of charge for the party. Members of the station also baked cakes and scones.

Dom was moved by everyone’s efforts on his behalf. He reflected on how much it meant to him to be a part of such an important and vital rescue service on the lake and how he has made such great new friends through being on the crew at Lough Derg RNLI. Dom did not rule out the possibility that he would return to the Station when his professional life was less busy.

Dom’s calm and considered approach to the challenges faced by crew when out on a Shout earned the deep respect of his fellow volunteers. Many new crew have benefited from his in-depth knowledge of both the theoretical and practical essentials in being a lifeboat volunteer as well as his understanding of the delights and vagaries of the lake.

Ger Egan, senior helm at Lough Derg RNLI said of Dom that he was a “committed and dependable volunteer, humble and selfless. Totally focused on whatever challenges a rescue threw at him, he was a huge asset to have at Lough Derg RNLI and will be greatly missed”.