Shannon Airport awarded carbon accreditation  

Shannon Airport has received globally recognised accreditation for its efforts in tackling carbon emissions.

The airport joins over 200 European airports engaged in one of six available certification levels of the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

The programme is a voluntary carbon management certification standard for airports, that independently assesses and certifies airports for their efforts in managing and reducing their carbon emissions.

Having previously become a signatory on the ACI net zero 2050 pledge, the airport now joins 79 other accredited airports in 15 countries that have been certified for Level 1 – Mapping of the carbon accreditation programme.

The award follows the airport signing up to the groundbreaking Toulouse Declaration in February of this year, which marked the first time that European Governments, the European Commission, industry, unions, and other key stakeholders formally aligned on aviation decarbonisation.

Welcoming the accreditation Sinéad Murphy, Head of Sustainability at Shannon Group said: “We are delighted to receive accreditation under ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. We have already implemented numerous energy saving initiatives that ensured we exceeded our 2020 public sector energy efficiency targets.

“As well as an energy efficient LED upgrade of all our external lighting systems and the near completion of an internal lighting upgrade, we have installed multiple energy meters across our terminal buildings which allows us to actively manage our energy consumption through an energy management hub. In addition, we are planning to roll out Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the Shannon Campus in a bid to help reduce carbon emissions.”