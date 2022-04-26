Shannon Group shortlisted for prestigious award

The close collaboration and excellent customer service that Shannon Group’s commercial properties business provides to clients, has been recognised as Shannon Group is shortlisted for a prestigious property award.

Shannon Group has been announced as finalist for the National Property Awards, under the Property Management Company of the Year category.

Since 2014, Shannon Group has invested almost €146 million across the Shannon Campus in creating and upgrading office and advanced manufacturing space for clients. The Group has developed over 1 million sq ft of new and/or renovated property solutions for domestic and international companies ranging from start-ups to multinational tenants. Among these are Jaguar Land Rover, Edwards Lifesciences, Meira GTx, Magellan Aviation, Intel, and others.

Shannon Group’s CEO, Mary Considine said: “It is a huge honour to be shortlisted for the prestigious Property Management Company of the Year category at the National Property Awards 2022.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such an innovative and committed team at Shannon Group, whose hard work is being recognised through awards like this. Throughout the pandemic our team continued to collaborate closely with our clients using innovative ways to keep overseas clients informed during travel restrictions. I am proud of our team and the contribution they have made and continue to make as we drive forward with our 2022 property development strategy.”

Winners will be announced at the National Property Awards 2022 black-tie Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony at InterContinental Hotel, Dublin 4, Thursday April 28, 2022.