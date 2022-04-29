Shannon Group wins prestigious property award

Shannon Group has been crowned Property Management Company of the year at the National Property Awards 2022.

The inaugural awards ceremony, which was held during a black-tie Gala Dinner in Dublin last night, celebrated and championed both individuals and organisations from across the entire property industry.

Four companies were shortlisted for Property Management Company of the Year which was sponsored by Yardi. Amarak Property, Grayling Property Management and Casey Kennedy Estate Agents were all in the running for the major accolade which was awarded to Shannon Group.

Nominations were judged by a panel of six experts across twelve categories which identified the highest level of achievement across both the residential and commercial sectors. Shannon Group was shortlisted for two categories – Property Management Company of the Year and Developer of the Year.

Congratulating the team, CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine said, “This is a major acknowledgement of the tremendous work by our team. The competition and standard across the categories were high, and we are delighted to have been selected for this award, particularly after what has been a difficult year for the property industry. This is well-deserved recognition for the commitment our team makes to maintaining and achieving high standards in all that they do, from the design phase to working closely with tenants.”

Since 2014, Shannon Group has invested almost €146 million across its Shannon campus, including the creation and upgrade of office and advanced manufacturing space. The group has also developed over 1 million sq ft of new and/or renovated property solutions for domestic and international companies ranging from start-ups to multinational clients.

As of 2022, the Group’s property portfolio includes over 3 million sq ft of commercial property space including 102 buildings and over 3.5k acres of development land across the Mid-West.

Tenants that have occupied these upgraded facilities include Jaguar Land Rover, Edwards Lifesciences, Meira GTx, Magellan Aviation, Intel and others.