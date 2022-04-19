Ukrainian children enjoy Easter surprise in Lisdoonvarna

As the war continues to rage in Ukraine, a hotel in Lisdoonvarna has helped put the smile back on children’s faces, with a surprise Easter celebration.

The staff at the Hydro hotel organized the Easter party for the families staying there, after receiving hundreds of chocolate egg donations, from the local community, shops and specialist chocolate retailers such as, Lily O’Brien’s.

Marcus White, owner of the Hydro Hotel said “On Easter Sunday, we wanted to surprise the children, so we told everyone to gather in the reception at 12pm. There was great excitement in the air as the Easter eggs were brought out and distributed amongst all the kids.”

“It was so heartwarming to see the families’ delight and their humbleness, in spite of everything they have been through.”

He said that some of the guests wore traditional Ukrainian costumes to mark the Easter celebration – which traditionally is one of the key events of the year there.

In Ukraine, Easter celebrations include street festivals with food stalls, family gatherings, the intricate decorating of boiled eggs known as ‘pysanky’, as well as the preparation of special Easter cakes called Paska.

“The staff and the local community are learning so much about the Ukrainian culture from our guests and their unique traditions. Likewise, the Lisdoonvarna community here are teaching them about some of our Irish traditions – the giving and receiving of Chocolate Easter eggs was something completely new to them.”

Mr White added that it was thanks to the kindness of the local community and the continued generosity of people from all over Ireland that the hotel was able to host this event.

Children staying at the hotel are attending schools in the local area; Lisdoonvarna, Kilfenora, Kilshanny Ballyvaughan and Doolin.

“The children have settled in really well and are looking forward to returning to school after the Easter break” concluded Mr White.