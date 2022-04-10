Weekend sports round-up

GAA

Sixmilebridge have inflicted a first defeat of the season on Crusheen in the Clare Cup.

A strong first half saw the Bridge build a 0-10 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

A Jamie Fitzgibbon goal early in the second period saw Crusheen cut the gap, but Sean Stacks side kept them at bay to record a 0-16 to 1-11 win.

Elsewhere cup holders Feakle saw off the challenge of Clooney-Quin by 1-20 to 1-14 with Shane McGrath landing 0-12 for the winners.

Soccer

Newmarket Celtic have moved into pole position to retain their Clare Premier Division title.

Mark O’Malley’s charges saw off the challenge of Lifford, with a brace of David McCarthy goals and a long range free from goalkeeper Shane Cusack securing a 3-0 win.

Avenue United lost ground after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Ennistymon.

The Ennis side took the lead through a Mark Roche penalty but the North Clare men equalised soon after to leave them tied 1-1 at the break.

A late penalty looked to have handed David Russell’s side the opportunity to take the three points, but the chance was missed.

It leaves Newmarket on 33 points, with Avenue four off the pace on 29 points, but with a game in hand.

It means Avenue must now win that spare game and beat Newmarket in their much anticipated showdown in the coming weeks if they are to clinch the title.

Elsewhere, Shannon Olympic picked up their second win of the season after beating Ennis Town 1-0, while Shannon Hibs suffered an 11th consecutive loss after local bragging rights went to Shannon Town in a 3-1 scoreline.

Australian Rules Football

Clare’s Ailish Considine has collected her second Australian Women’s Football League title.

The Kilmihil native was part of the Adelaide Crows side who won this mornings Grand Final, beating Melbourne 29-16.

Considine is the first Irish player to win multiple titles in the sport, following up from her maiden medal in 2019.

Considine started on the interchange bench for Adelaide, racked up a tackle, a mark and three disposals.

A crowd of 16,712 watched on as the hosts established themselves as the undoubted dominant force of the AFLW having claimed three of the five Premiers since its inception since 2017.

Cheers to one hell of a day 🎉#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/IZGcG1fOxP — Adelaide Crows AFLW (@CrowsAFLW) April 9, 2022

*Source: Clare FM