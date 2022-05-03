Ballyvaughan Farmers Market makes welcome return

Ballyvaughan Farmers Market made a welcome return on Saturday ahead of another colourful, busy season.

The eclectic mix of food and craft traders had been busy all Spring preparing for their return after a short mild winter in the Burren. This year is no exception to showcase the talent and skills of local growers, food producers and crafts people and artists as well as some new additional stalls to the evergrowing market situated in St John’s Hall, Ballyvaughan – a perfect day trip to the Burren.

You can fill your baskets with the finest award winning foods of the provenance award winning meat from Blas na hÉireann Gold Winner The Burren Butcher, fresh shellfish, Aillwee Burren Gold cheese, fresh fruit and vegetables, Burren Honey, Clareville House preserves and salads, German Sausage, Crepes, hot and cold beverages and mouth-watering cakes and pastries.

The market hosts a dynamic group of artists where you may purchase gifts and souvenirs, framed original paintings, photography, paper crafts, wood crafts, jewellery, leather crafts, soap and other gifts. Enjoy the convivial atmosphere thanks to the live traditional and contemporary music; attend a host of free interesting demonstrations and competitions. The market boasts an outdoor seating area and is a great place to enjoy lunch purchased at the market; a genuinely authentic taste experience on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The market will be open every Saturday from 10am to 2pm at St. John’s hall, Ballyvaughan. There’s no admission and there is free parking in the area.

2022 Demonstrations & Events 11am

Planting Demonstration with our resident Horticulturist Maureen: 21 May

Fabulous Wool Felting Demonstration 11th June

‘Honey- nature’s gold’- with Bee Keeper Frank Benson of ‘Burren Bees’.9th July

The Art of Quilting Demonstration 16th July

– ‘Sensational Meat Cuts for the BBQ with Artisanal Craft Butcher, Neil Hawes- 30th July

Fermenting Kraut Demonstration 27th August

Competitions (Winners announced at Midday)

Children’s Cupcake Baking Competition June 4

Best Baked Brown Bread Competition: 25 June

Home Grown Potatoes Comp: 23 July

Children’s Art Comp – 20 Aug

Home Baked Apple Tart Comp: 3 Sept

Home Preserves Comp Jams & Chutneys: 17 Sept

Best Dressed Pet Comp and Doggy care talk- 13 Aug

For more information visit the market’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.