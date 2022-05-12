Cargo jet diverts to Shannon with technical issue

A cargo jet has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew reported an issue on board.

Atlas Air flight GTI-5219 was travelling from Miami in the US to Amsterdam in The Netherlands at the time. The Boeing 747-400(F) jet was operating a cargo service.

Shortly before 1.00pm, the flight contacted air traffic controllers at the Irish Aviation Authority’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare and advised them they wished to divert to Shannon. There were four crew members on board.

The details of the problem are not know however the crew confirmed that their procedures required them to divert and land.

When asked by controllers whether they required emergency services and landing, the crew stated they did not ‘at this time’ and that the aircraft was ‘secure’.

While the crew did not declare an emergency airport fire and rescue crews were placed on ‘local standby’ at fire station.

The flight landed safely at about 1.25pm taxied to the terminal building where ground crews and engineers were waiting.

After landing, the pilot confirmed that everything was normal with the aircraft and they would not require any assistance. The airport’s fire crews were then stood down.

The flight continued its journey to Amsterdam shortly before 5.00pm after the issue had been investigated and resolved.