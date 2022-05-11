Clare Gardaí to celebrate Force’s centenary

Preparations are underway for An Garda Síochána to mark the 100th Anniversary of the foundation of the Force, a number of events are being planned across the Clare Garda Division during 2022.

The full events schedule will be announced shortly and included in this will be a ceremonial event to be held at Ennis later in the year, as Ennis Garda Station was the site of the first Civic Guard (An Garda Síochána) Station, which was established in 1922.

Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “To mark the centenary, An Garda Síochána are looking for members of the public to share with us any stories, material or memorabilia that they may have including:

Details of relatives/friends who may have served as Gardaí in Co. Clare since 1922.

Stories of heroism or bravery.

Interesting facts.

Examples of exceptional community work

Examples of contribution to sport, music, arts and culture.

Books, documents or newspaper articles.

Photographs.

Old Uniforms/equipment.

“The contribution by An Garda Síochána to communities across the county of Clare, not just in their role as Gardaí but also in sport, music, culture, community life, charity work, volunteering and many other areas has been far-reaching.

The public can get it contact with us at Clare.Centenary@garda.ie and An Garda Síochána will get in touch with them. All original materials and memorabilia submitted will be returned to owners,” Sgt Brooks said.