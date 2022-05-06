Clare must be included in pyrite redress scheme – Crowe

Fianna Fáil TD for Clare Cathal Crowe has welcomed the finalisation of a report into Clare’s pyrite issues, stating in no uncertain terms that Clare must be included in the redress scheme.

Simon Beale and Associates, based in Ballina, Co. Mayo, have concluded their report into pyrite in Clare and in all ten samples tested, evidence of pyrite has been discovered.

The report, therefore, states that irrefutable evidence of pyrite issues have been found in this county and that Clare should be included in the redress scheme.

“This second round of testing has proved, without a doubt, that there is pyrite in defective concrete blocks in Co. Clare,” said Deputy Crowe.

“It has been a very long and frustrating road for homeowners to date and many of them are particularly aggrieved that concrete blocks in Clare had to be tested and reported on twice over, whilst experts in the field, including Simon Beale, were confident from the get-go that pyrite was there.

“This new report, coupled with the lab results, is robust proof that homeowners in Clare are no difference from their counterparts in Donegal and Mayo.

“I hope that a fresh application for redress with now be lodged with Minister Darragh O’Brien in the quickest possible time and I pledge to work energetically and proactively to ensure that redress happens for Clare homeowners on the best possible terms.

“In particular, I will be insisting to Minister O’Brien that redress happens for Clare homeowners in the same timeframe as those in Donegal and Mayo. We need to be in the starting blocks at the same time as those homeowners. Last August, I invited Minister O’Brien to visit the home of Mary Hanley in Drumline, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

“Hers is one of the worst-effected homes in the county and standing on her lawn, the Minister assured Mary and other pyrite homeowners that he would do everything possible to deliver redress for them. I am certain that Minister O’Brien will live up to this promise.

“Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the incredible work undertaken by the Clare Pyrite Action Group, Clare County Council and Simon Beale in ensuring that this robust report has been compiled and I hope that this is the beginning of the end of their woes.”