Cruinniú na nÓg events across Clare

National day of creativity for children and young people, Cruinniú na nÓg, takes place in locations across County Clare on Saturday, 11th June

Ireland is the first, and only, country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for children and young people under 18. Cruinniú na nÓg is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme’s Creative Youth Plan to enable the creative potential of children and young people. Cruinniú na nÓg encourages children and young people’s participation in culture and creativity through a wonderful spread of opportunities and events.

Artistic Curator for the programme, Sheila Quinn, says: “Creative Ireland Clare has a jam-packed programme for Cruinniú na nÓg that gives young people from all over the county the opportunity to participate in workshops and performances in theatre, art, dance, film-making, coding, foraging and music. We are also delighted to welcome audiences back to live events for the first time since 2019. We have a wide selection of events for all ages and interests; children aged 0 to 18 will find something in the programme to excite and delight them.”

Highlights include Flamenco Dancer, Fatima Fernandez, who is co-creating a magical performance with the children called ‘Peacock and the Monkeys’ taking place in Corofin Community Hall; a Wild Foraging Workshop with Oonagh O’Dwyer of Wild Kitchen, Lahinch; and a spectacular outdoor aerial performance from Fidget Feet at Scariff Harbour.These are just a few examples of some of the 29 events we are hosting throughout the county. All events are free and some require booking.

We hope you enjoy this free day of creativity that celebrates the voice of the child.

Cruinniú na nÓg takes place in locations across County Clare on Saturday, 11th June, 2022.

Click here for more information about Cruinniú na nÓg and to book your place.