Darkness Into Light returns after Covid

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Darkness Into Light walks will be return at sunrise on Saturday May 7th to locations across Clare county including Sixmilebridge, Kilmihil, Shannon, Ennis hosting sunrise events.

From Sixmilebridge to Kilmihil, Shannon to Ennis, Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide, is back in Clare as the sun rises on Saturday May 7th, 2022.

Proudly supported by Electric Ireland, the event will take place across 6 (2 swims, 4 walks) venues in Clare, beginning in darkness at sunrise and continuing through to dawn to symbolise the journey from despair to hope.

Up to 200,000 people gathered around the globe in previous years to walk in solidarity with those experiencing dark times and the organisers are encouraging people to get their groups together once again.

Calling on people to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie, Pieta is reminding participants that by signing up to the event, they are making a valuable contribution to helping raise funds its life-saving work in therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

In 2021 alone, the 24/7 Pieta Helpline received almost 100,000 calls and texts and close to 2,000 crisis calls and texts each week. In response, each month, the team at Pieta provides over 4,000 hours of suicide and self-harm crisis therapy.

How to contact Pieta:

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126. Pieta provides 24/7 support via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).