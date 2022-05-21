Doolin Coast Guard assists injured tourist on walking trail

Members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard assisted the National Ambulance Service this afternoon after a tourist was injured on a popular walking trail in North Clare.

The American woman is recovering in hospital after she suffered a leg in injury in a fall which occurred on the cliff trail near Doolin. It’s understood the incident happened about a kilometre from the main road which meant access by an ambulance was not possible.

Doolin Coast Guard volunteers responded to the incident to assist ambulance paramedics.

The casualty was located and accessed by Coast Guard first responders before being transported across lands to the waiting ambulance. The woman was further assessed by paramedics before being taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It’s the third time in a week that volunteers from Doolin Coast Guard unit were requested to assist with the recovery of injured walkers.