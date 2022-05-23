Doonbeg jazzing it up this June

The organisers of the Doonbeg International Jazz Festival have confirmed a much anticipated return after a break of two years, and the village is now gearing up for a jam packed Jazz June weekend.

There will be music starting on Friday evening and going on through the whole weekend, during the day and evenings until late. The organisers are keen to be able to include everyone who would like to hear some excellent music, and so there will be concerts outside during the day to enable children to attend with their parents.

The programme for the weekend has 26 performances, with nine bands from all over Ireland, and is designed to suit all tastes, and ages. There will be Swing, Dixieland, Latin, Jazz, Balkan Jazz, Jive and Soul, and Jamaican Ska.

Bands appearing this year are: West Coast Sounds, from Tralee, The Downtown Dixieland Band from Limerick, The Paul McIntyre Quartet from Dublin, Filology from Cork, Jazz Lite from Limerick, La Orquesta Kalamares from Galway, The Underscore Orkestra from Portland, Oregon and Cork, The Runaway Retros from Cork and Doonbegs own Skazz.

The festival programme can be downloaded from the Facebook Page.

All Performances are free, and Doonbeg looks forward to a great weekend.