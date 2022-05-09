Jet diverts to Shannon with ill cabin crew member

A transatlantic jet diverted to Shannon Airport this morning after a member of the cabin crew was reported to have fallen ill.

Air France flight AF-083 was travelling from San Francisco in the US to Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris at the time. The flight crew made the decision to divert to Shannon and seek medical assistance for the ill staff member believed to be a man in his 40s.

According to sources, after being assessed by medical professionals, a diagnosis of ‘suspected meningitis’ was made. It’s not clear whether there was a doctor on board the flight or if the crew had sought advice from emergency medical service professionals at a dedicated centre on the ground.

The Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was about an hour west of Shannon when the flight crew contacted air traffic controllers to advise them of their situation. The flight was cleared to divert to Shannon while the National Ambulance Service was alerted and requested to send paramedics to the airport.

The flight landed safely at 8.45am and was met on arrival by airport fire and rescue crews who accompanied the aircraft to the terminal where airport staff and ambulance paramedics were standing by.

The patient was assessed at the scene before being taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight resumed its journey to Paris at around 10.20am.

The airline has been contacted for a comment.