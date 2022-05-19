John Spillane to headline Mountshannon Arts Festival

John Spillane, one of Ireland’s most accomplished songwriters, will be the headline act at the Mountshannon Arts Festival this year’s June Bank Holiday weekend.

John award winning musician, songwriter, performer, recording artist, storyteller, poet and dreamer will perform within the hallowed historical walls of St Caimin’s 18th Century Church of Ireland on Saturday 4th June.

Rooted in people, place and story, John’s music transports the listener, and his live performances captivate audiences around the world and his performance in this intimate venue is not to be missed.

As an artist his music appeals to listeners across many genres and generations, His vocal style has a unique almost sean-nos style and his performances shimmer with the magic realism that permeate many of his songs as he effortlessly flits between beautiful poetry tinged with melancholy to roguish irreverent humour. John has the ability to charm, memorise and entertain in equal measure. With an extensive back catalogue, John’s songs have been covered by Christy Moore, Sharon Shannon, Sean Keane and many others. Twelve albums later, John is set to release his first independent album in 20 years ‘100 Snow White Horses’.

‘John’s music is a reflection of Ireland today, and we are honoured to have him performing in Mounshannon’ – states Mel White, chairperson of the Art’s Festival committee, ‘and not only that, John is also hosting a song writing workshop where he will help participants lose whatever inhibitions and fears they may have about writing songs while also sharing tricks of the trade on verse, chorus, repetition, and rhyme’

In the concert John will be supported by rising star Julie Martin, recent winner of Clare FM’s talent search. Julie is a musician and songwriter with a voice and presence that belies her age. From her earliest days, Julie has been immersed in music of all genres inspiring her to write and play her own songs.

Tickets for both the concert and workshop are available here.

“John’s songs are the heart and soul of our island and they’ll be sung around the world for as long as there is song” – Damien Dempsey