Kilmihil Festival of Fun celebrates 20 years

The popular Kilmihil Festival of Fun will celebrate its 20th anniversary this August Bank holiday with an impressive line out for the everyone to enjoy.

Under the guidance of the original committee a new committee has been formed and is in the planning process to make this weekend as successful as always.

Incoming Chairwoman Louise Talty has thanked the previous committee members for their guidance and hard work over the past 20 years and is looking forward to the festival with a few tweaks to the Pig Racing Sunday evening and the Field Day exhibition on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The Festival was launched on Saturday night in Daly’s Bar Kilmihil with a Table-quiz which was won by the Cahercanivan Boulevard Team with Captain Gerard Duggan accepting the prize from Louise Talty.

This year’s festival sees the launch of a Monster Prize draw, which includes prizes such as a one-night stay in Trump Hotel Doonbeg; a robotic Hoover; tickets to Mike Denver and a shopping voucher for the Crescent Shopping centre.

Tickets can be bought this week from all committee members.

Festival PRO Edel Burke-Curtin said: “The Kilmihil Festival of Fun has an active social media outlet which you can also follow for updates. The Festival of fun has something to entertain all ages and we are looking forward to showing all visitors a FUN time this August weekend in our village.”

Events this year include:

Monster Prize Draw Launch

Pig Racing

Fittest family event

Dan O Halloran Run

Vintage and Street parade

Monday Field Day with extra additions