Lucky escape for driver in Ennis

A motorist had a lucky escape this afternoon after the car he was driving collided with a roundabout and ploughed through security fencing and overturned in a field.

The incident happened at the junction of Drumcliffe Road and Watery Road at around 3.30pm.

Fortunately, there were no other vehicles or pedestrians in the area when the car travelled straight across the busy road, over the roundabout and through the fencing.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí. It’s understood the driver and sole occupant of the car had left the scene when emergency services arrived.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.