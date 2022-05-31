New website for Shannon Estuary Way launched

The popular waterside tourist route, the Shannon Estuary Way, which incorporates Counties Clare and Limerick, is to benefit from an exciting new promotional website.

www.shannonestuaryway.ie has been officially launched by Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Patrick O’Donovan.

The development of the website is a result of the collaborative work between business and community representatives right around the Shannon Estuary Way. The initial funding for the project came through Clare County Council to the Labasheeda Le Chéile Group, to support the development of cycling routes in Labasheeda. However, the group, a number of whom were participating on the Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development programme, saw the opportunity to create a greater platform to promote the Shannon Estuary Way as a whole, and better support local businesses and communities.

Work began in November and a number of sub-groups focused on developing content under the key promotional areas for the Shannon Estuary Way, which include Heritage, Wellness, Cycling and Water.

Manus McGee as Chairperson headed the Shannon Estuary Way Steering Group and is also a member of the Labasheeda Le Chéile Group. “We are very satisfied that the completed website represents the authentic identity of this unique and scenic tourism route. We are particularly proud that the website reflects true collaboration, with a large number of people in both Clare and Limerick working together for the greater good of the destination” commented Mr. McGee.

The official launch of the website took place on Monday May 30th at Quinn’s DeBucket Bar & Restaurant in Kildimo, Co. Limerick, which is located on the Shannon Estuary Way. The evening provided an opportunity for local communities and businesses to come together and celebrate the launch of this key website, which will offer a valuable platform for tourism businesses along the Shannon Estuary Way to showcase their offerings ahead of the summer season.

Commenting on the launch, Agnes O’Shaughnessy of Clare Local Development Company said: “It’s exciting for Clare Local Development Company and West Limerick Resources to see such momentum building through the training programme. We have supported the businesses and communities of the Shannon Estuary Way since it was first launched. We are delighted to have been able to secure LEADER funding for this comprehensive cross-county programme.”

The Tourism Space supported the co-ordination of the project, which follows on from the Shannon Estuary Destination Development Programme which the company delivered over the previous eighteen months. Commenting on the launch, company founder Tina O’Dwyer paid tribute to the extensive work completed by the members of the Shannon Estuary Way Steering Committee and also extended thanks to LEADER, West Limerick Resources, Clare Local Development Company, Clare County Council and web developers Insignis Web for their contribution to the project.