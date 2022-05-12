Open Day at Kilrush Garda Station

An open day will take place at Kilrush Garda Station this Saturday, 14th May between 1pm and 3pm.

There will be a display of Garda memorabilia and people can come and meet the different units – Scenes of Crime, Mounted Unit, Armed Response Unit, Traffic, Public Order, Community Policing and local emergency services.

There will be a Guest Speaker – Author Joe Queally talking about Echoes from a Civil War which tells two stories of violent Garda deaths in rural Ireland during the 1920’s.

All are welcome.