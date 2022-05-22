Progress on Meelick waste water scheme

The land acquisition process is currently underway to facilitate a major upgrade of the waste water scheme in the Meelick/Ballycannon area and it is expected that construction will get under way next year.

In response to representations by Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey, Irish Water confirmed that the National Certificate Authorisation Programme (NCAP) project at Meelick/Ballycannon comprises the conversion of Ballycannon Waste Water Treatment Plant to a pumping station.

“The work will also include the provision of a rising main to connect to the Elton Court pumping station in Meelick,” Deputy Carey explained.

“I have been informed that the Elton Court pumping station and the rising main would need to be upgraded further to cater for additional development in the village. These upgrades would be developer-led and funded through the new connections process,” he added.