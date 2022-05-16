Transport Committee to visit airport and IAA

Members of the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications will visit Shannon Airport and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) today for meetings with management and to tour the facilities.

The visits on Monday, led by the Cathaoirleach, Deputy Kieran O’Donnell, TD, will include a number of matters relating to Shannon airport and IAA and their respective operations and plans. Starting in Shannon Airport at 11am, the committee will follow this with a visit to the IAA in Shannon in the afternoon at 2pm.

Meeting with Chair designate, Conal Henry and CEO Mary Considine, a focus of the Committee at this time for Shannon Airport will be to discuss their recovery in air-traffic to-date and projections for passengers growth and new routes together with also looking at the overall performance of the entire Shannon Group. As part of the visit the Committee will also tour the US pre-clearance facilities.

In the afternoon the committee will visit IAA in Shannon and meet with CEO Peter Kearney to tour their facilities and discuss their operations, particularly in the context of Irish controlled and managed airspace, which have been the subject of much recent attention and interest.

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications has 14 Members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.