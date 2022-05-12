Ukrainian artist’s work on show in Ennis

The work of a contemporary Ukrainian artist Liudmyla Sikorska will go on display at the Clare Museum this weekend.

Liudmyla, who is from Vinnitsa, has been living in the midwest since 2015. Her art adorns the walls of homes and businesses in Slovakia, Hungary, Germany, New Zealand, Luxembourg and of course in her beloved Ukraine and Ireland.

Liudmyla has decided to auction a number of her paintings in order to support the work of the UCCI- Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland.

There will also be an auction – Art for Ukraine in the Old Ground Hotel – on Thursday May 26th at 7pm The auction will be conducted by local auctioneer Cormac O’Sullivan.

The art can be viewed at the County Museum from this weekend.