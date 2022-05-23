Weekend Sport Round-up

Hurling

Clare secured top spot in the final standings in the Munster hurling championship round robin with a powerful display against Waterford.

A brace of goals from David Fitzgerald and one from David Reidy saw Clare beat the National League champions by 3-31 to 2-22, with the Deise now out of this year’s championship.

Clare went into the game without the likes of Tony Kelly and John Conlon, while 2022 Harty Cup winner Adam Hogan was introduced for his senior debut.

Clare boss Brian Lohan was pleased with how those players given their chance went about their t

Elsewhere, Cork beat Tipperary in Semple Stadium to send the Rebels through to the preliminary All Ireland quarter finals, and end the Premier’s season for 2022.

Clare completed an unbeaten group campaign in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship after blowing away Waterford by 3-31 to 2-22. Next stop the Munster Final in two weeks time 💪💪 — CLUB CLARE (@ClubClareHS) May 22, 2022

Football

Clare will face Meath in Round One of the All Ireland football qualifiers.

The Banner will be at home for the game in Cusack Park, with the tie set to be played on Saturday June 4th.

It’s the second meeting of the counties this year with the Royals coming out on top by 0-10 to 0-9 when they clashed in the National League.

All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw Mayo v Monaghan

Clare v Meath

Cork v Louth

Armagh v Tyrone — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) May 23, 2022

Camogie

The Clare Junior Camogie side suffered no hangover from their Provincial success just a fortnight ago overcoming Mayo in convincing fashion in the first round of the Premier Junior All Ireland Camogie Championship in Cusack Park.

The All west encounter got off to a pulsating start with the sides level 3 points a piece on the 10 minute mark. However the decisive score in the 19th minute when Feakle-Kilanena ace Shauna Canny rattled the back of the Mayo net and the Banner women never looked back ensuring a 1-8 to 5 points score line at the break.

Late inclusion to the starting side at corner forward and clubmate of Canny, Regan Conway scored Clare’s second goal just 10 minutes into the second half leaving significant breathing space between the sides and from here the banner found another gear

Sixmilbridge’s Olivia Phelan added another major in the 50th minute putting Clare 17 points in front and the result beyond all doubt.

Before Midfielder Abby Walsh added a final Clare goal just ahead of the full time whistle.

The game finished 4-17 to 7 points in favour of the Banner Ladies.

Soccer

The destination of this year’s Clare Premier Division crown will go down to the final day.

Avenue United and Newmarket Celtic will face off for the title, but both sides dropped points in this weekend’s penultimate round ties.

Newmarket lost out 3-2 against Shannon Town, while Avenue were held to a 1-1 draw against Bridge United.

It leaves the Ennis side top of the standings by virtue of scoring difference, with another two points possibly to be added to their total, pending the outcome of an appeal by Sporting Ennistymon to the ruling from the FAI in relation to the transfer of one of their players.

*Source: Clare FM