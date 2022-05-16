Weekend Sport Round-up

Players Delivered Performance For Cusack Park Crowd – Lohan

Clare will face Limerick in the Munster hurling final for the first time since 1995.

It’s after the sides shared the spoils in their round robin clash in Cusack Park, with a late Declan Hannon free seeing them finish level.

Tony Kelly accounted for 0-16 of Clare’s 0-24 tally, with Kyle Hayes pouncing for an early goal for the All Ireland champions.

Clare boss Brian Lohan says playing in front of a sell out home crowd brought it own pressures, but is pleased his side delivered a performance

Clare now face Waterford in the final round robin game in Cusack Park next weekend, before that Munster final showdown on Sunday June 5th.

The Clare Junior Camogie side have claimed Munster Honours in the most convincing fashion following a 0-14 to 0-4 victory over Waterford in Páirc Christóir Uí Rinn.

The Banner Women were determined to rewrite the Junior roll of honour today and this was evident from the off as Shauna Canny punished any and all Deise ill-discipline with unerring accuracy from placed balls.

While Joint captains Sinéad de hÓiste and Kate O’Gorman laid the foundations for Clare’s attacking threat with stellar defensive displays.

Clare ran into a 9 points to 2 lead by the half time whistle, where the introduction of the energetic Grace Carmody ensured the Banner would bridge a 17 Year gap bringing home their first provincial crown since 2005 at the Junior grade.

Clare joint camogie manager John Carmody feels there are plenty positives to build on for both their squads ahead of the All Ireland series.

Clare captured the Munster junior title with victory over Waterford, while the seniors lost out to Cork after two periods of extra time eventually settled an epic contest.

The All Ireland senior championship begins on Saturday as Clare take on Tipperary in the Ragg in the first game of the group stages.

Carmody says they showed great heart to battle right to the end of a brilliant game

Meanwhile joint junior captain Kate O’Gorman says they are targetting the All Ireland title over the next few weeks.

O’Gorman, who also picked up the player of the game award, says they will take great confidence from their win.

*Source: Clare FM