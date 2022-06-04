35,000 passengers to use Shannon this weekend

Shannon Airport expects to welcome over 35,000 passengers through its doors over the June bank holiday weekend. This is an 87% return on passenger numbers over the same period in 2019.

The bank holiday passenger traffic comes as the airport sees its 26 summer services in full swing, including the latest destinations to Marseille, Malta, and Barcelona-Girona.

Today, the airport’s seasonal service to Corfu returns, with flights to the popular Greek island running twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays until the 27th of September with Ryanair.

Niall Maloney, Shannon Airport Operations and Commercial Director said, “We are looking forward to welcoming passengers through Shannon Airport this bank holiday weekend, as well as greeting our inbound tourists who are landing directly into the West of Ireland. There is a great holiday buzz, and that appetite to take a well-deserved break following the impact of the pandemic over the last two years, is evident.

“With 26 services to 11 countries across the UK, Europe and the USA, our seasonal routes are now underway, as the holiday season ramps up. Ryanair’s service to Corfu also returns this weekend, providing another exciting destination for passengers to choose from.

“The latest investment into our state-of-the-art screening system which eliminates the removal of laptops and liquids from cabin bags, along with our US preclearance facility, our sensory room, and the short walk from our car parks to the terminal, provides an easy-as-possible journey for our passengers, through the airport.”

The installation and operation of the security technology ensures Shannon Airport is at the forefront of innovation and making it easy for our passengers. Since 2016 Shannon Airport is the only airport in the world to operate a combined European compliant and US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) compliant checkpoint system which means the passenger is screened once to both regulatory standards and therefore eliminates the additional screening requirements which apply at other preclearance airports.

To make the journey through the airport as smooth as can be, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their flight and 2.5 hours before transatlantic flights.