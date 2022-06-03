44 speeding notices issue on National Slow Down in Clare

Forty-four (44) Fixed Charge Penalty notices were issued in the first 12 hours of National Slow Down Day in Co Clare yesterday.

One motorist was detected driving at 94 km/h in a 60km zone in Kilrush.

Nationally, over 1000 Drivers prosecuted for speeding yesterday.

An Garda Síochána and GoSafe carried out an intensive 24-hour Operation yesterday 2nd June 2022, Operation Slowdown.

939* Drivers have so far today been issued with Fixed Charge Notices for speeding, this results in an €80 fine and 3 penalty points on their driving licence.

Based on time lag in prosecutions uploading onto the Fixed Charge Processing system, the number will be in excess of 1000 for the complete 24 hour period.)

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner Hilman said: ‘Yesterday in excess of 1000 drivers were prosecuted for speeding. These drivers will now receive 3 penalty points on their licence, but their driving yesterday put themselves and all other road users at risk.’

Assistant Commissioner Hilman further highlighted: ‘Yesterday one more person died on our roads, 71 people have now died on our roads to date. I continue to appeal to all road users to Slow Down and stay safe this Bank Holiday Weekend.’

Operation Slowdown was highlighted during the Joint An Garda Síochána/ Road Safety Authority media briefing in advance of the June Bank Holiday Weekend yesterday in Galway.