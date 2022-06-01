Burren National Park free shuttle bus returns

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has announced the return of the free shuttle bus service for the Burren National Park.

From June to August, the service will operate from the Burren National Park Information Point in Corofin to the trailhead at Gortlecka Cross near Kilnaboy in the National Park.

The bus runs 14 times a day, seven days a week, with the first bus leaving Corofin at 9.30am and the last bus returning from the park at 5.15pm. This service provides a convenient and eco-friendly travel option to visitors wishing to explore the scenic way-marked walking trails found within the park, where parking is limited. Experienced guides also offer free guided tours in the park covering such topics as Burren flora, fauna and geology.

For enquires on guided tours and bus times, please phone the Burren National Park Information Point in Corofin at 065 6827693 or make contact by email.