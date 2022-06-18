Call out for Culture Night 2022

Culture Night 2022 is back and looking for artists, cultural organisations, and community groups to get involved for 2022.

Taking place on Friday 23rd September, 2022, Culture Night sees thousands of free cultural events take place all over Ireland from 6.00pm to late.

Culture Night invites everyone, everywhere, on one joyful night to discover and celebrate all that our culture is today. The Culture Night experience is across a wide range of sectors – culture, arts, heritage, education, hospitality, tourism, health, and commercial and corporate enterprise.

Its diversity is reflected in the scope and range of events and people who participate, and it aims to continue to connect with both engaged audiences as well as extending its reach to those who may not always have access.

The following list gives a taste of the wide range of people and institutions that help make Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir happen each year: the public, artists, performing groups, galleries, museums, sports clubs, libraries, arts centres, craft workers, studios and workshops, theatres, public spaces, broadcasters, schools, community groups, local authorities, government departments, state agencies and public bodies, transport companies, universities, shops and many more.

Culture Night is brought to you by the Arts Council, in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island of Ireland.

Clare County Council has now issued a call for participants through its Arts Office. Full details are available from www.clarearts.ie, or by contacting by email or by telephone at 065-6899091.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 1st July, 2022.