Cargolux adds Shannon to global network

Europe’s largest cargo airline has confirmed Shannon Airport as the latest addition to its global network.

The inaugural Cargolux flight, CLX-38B, landed in Shannon yesterday after flying directly from Seattle on the west coast of the United States. The weekly frequency is routed Los Angeles-Seattle-Shannon-Luxembourg, bolstering the airline’s transatlantic services.

The company has said: “The introduction of Shannon is an opportunity for Cargolux to meet growing customer demand and expand its presence in the British Isles and Ireland.”

Domenico Ceci, Cargolux’s Executive Vice-President Sales and Marketing said: “This new frequency is a welcome development for Cargolux to connect with its global customers and expand services in the area. Shannon is a thriving commercial gateway, and we look forward to building our partnerships in the region.”

Cargolux has been operating ad hoc flights into Shannon for several years and this regular service cements the airline’s commitment to business in the region. This additional gateway in Europe offers commercial opportunities for overseas partners, an option that Cargolux is pleased to offer its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We welcome the announcement by cargo operator, Cargolux. Cargolux has been operating ad hoc flights into Shannon for several years and this regular service cements the airline’s commitment to Shannon, on the back of growing demand in Ireland.

“The addition of Shannon Airport to their global network is another vote of confidence in our airport facilities. With Cargolux’s worldwide network covering over 75 destinations on scheduled all-cargo flights, this service will provide a convenient new option for the region’s manufacturing sector exporting to the global marketplace.”

The airline, which is based in Luxembourg, operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 747-8 and Boeing 747-400 freighters, and will join DHL, UPS and FedEx in offering scheduled cargo services from Shannon Airport.

The Cargolux worldwide network covers over 75 destinations on scheduled all-cargo flights and offers full and part-charter services. The company has more than 85 offices in over 50 countries and operates an extensive global trucking network to more than 250 destinations.

The Cargolux Group employs close to 2,500 staff members worldwide.