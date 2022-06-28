Clare childcare providers protest outside Leinster House

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara has highlighted his concerns around funding for the childcare sector and the impact on smaller community-based childcare providers.

Childcare providers and parents from Clare joined others from across Ireland in a protest outside Leinster House.

Their main concern is that new core funding proposals for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) providers and day care services could lead to the closure of hundreds of local services throughout the country.

Deputy McNamara said, “Small childcare providers are not receiving the same financial support per child in their care as the larger operators.”

“I am concerned that this will result in the corporatisation of childcare in Ireland and the end of small community childcare providers,” he added.

Amongst those in attendance at the protest was Connie Gavin Hannon of Teach Abhaile Childcare, Ennis and Naíonra Ennis, pictured here with Deputy McNamara.