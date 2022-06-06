Clare footballers destined for Croke Park

Clare’s footballers will play in Croke Park for the first time since 2016 when they take on Roscommon in the second round of qualifiers on Saturday afternoon.

A two point win over Meath puts Clare within touching distance of the quarter-finals, with their last appearance at that stage coming six years ago in a defeat to Kerry.

It is the third time under Colm Collins’ watch that the senior footballers have reached this stage of the championship, with the Rossies looking to bounce back from their Connacht final defeat to Galway.

Speaking to Clare FM’s Derrick Lynch after the win over Meath, Collins said he was pleased with how his side had responded to their provincial championship exit against Limerick

That game against Roscommon has been fixed for a 3.45pm start in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

*Source: Clare FM