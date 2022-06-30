Covid test centre opening times change

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare’s community testing team is transitioning into a new phase of testing in line with the nationally agreed plan for community testing.

The impact of this will be a change to the COVID 19 Community Testing Centres Opening Hours across the Mid West Community Healthcare Area. The test centres in operation are located at:

Ennis COVID-19 Testing Centre, Ballymaley Business Park, Ennis, Co. Clare.

Nenagh COVID-19 Testing Centre, Old Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Limerick COVID-19 Testing Centre, Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

From Friday 1st July the new opening hours for COVID 19 testing for service users across all the 3 sites (Limerick, Ennis and Neagh) will be:

08:45 to 16:30

Each site will close for 30minutes for lunch between 1pm and 1:30pm each day

The above times are for 7 days a week Monday to Sunday

There is no change to the referral system and this either through your GP or through the self-referral portal.

The self-referral portal is based on the most up to date national guidance for a referral for a COVID 19 test which can be found at here.