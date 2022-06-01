Leamy to return to Munster as defence coach

After weeks of speculation, Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Denis Leamy will join the province as Defence Coach on a three-year deal on completion of his time with Leinster Rugby.

The appointment sees Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket take further shape for next season with the already confirmed Mike Prendergast and Andi Kyriacou on board as the respective attack and forwards coaches.

Following a hugely successful playing career with Munster and Ireland Leamy’s coaching career saw him work with several sides across the province over seven years including Young Munster RFC, Rockwell College, Clonmel RFC, Cashel RFC and Garryowen FC.

On the provincial front the Tipperary native also worked at various stages with Munster’s age-grade players and the ‘A’ team before making the move to Leinster where he initially joined as an Elite Player Development Officer in 2019.

He was appointed to his current role of Contact Skills Coach with the Senior Squad at the start of the 2021/22 season and was also named as Assistant Coach for the Ireland U20s Six Nations campaign last year.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Munster back Keith Earls has signed a contract extension up until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Keith has played 96 times for Ireland scoring 34 international tries, making him Ireland’s second most prolific try scorer of all time behind Brian O’Driscoll. Unfortunately injury ruled him out of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations but he featured in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series fixtures in 2021 and his 34th try for Ireland came against England in the final game of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Keith made his international debut against Canada in November 2008 and started every game of Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam success. He has played at three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019) and is Ireland’s leading all-time try scorer in the global tournament with eight. He toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

Keith, who made his Munster debut against the Ospreys in 2007, is also the provinces second highest try scorer with 62 and he has represented Munster on 192 occasions. He won a Heineken Cup in 2008 and a Celtic League title in 2011.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, “Keith is an integral part of the leadership group in the national set up and his experience and game understanding continues to produce quality performances and he is also playing a strong role in guiding less experienced players and developing their understanding of what it takes to compete at the international level.”

Keith Earls, commented, “Really happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby and Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup in France. This Ireland squad haven’t shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey. Munster’s squad is developing quality depth with lots of talent coming through the Academy and province’s clubs and schools and the new coaching group will be looking to drive the province on again to the next level.”