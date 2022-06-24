Dooley welcomes farm family agri-environmental scheme

Clare Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed the new €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) which will deliver significant long-term environmental improvement through a payment package to farmers.

“I’m delighted to see this new package for farmers which will allow them to receive qualitative payments depending on assessments of environmental improvements on their farmland.

“ACRES will address biodiversity decline while delivering important income support for up to 50,000 farm families through what is the largest amount of money ever committed by a Government to a single agri-environmental scheme.

“Under the scheme farm families across Clare will be supported to directly deliver positive results in terms of climate, biodiversity and water quality.

“The farming community in Clare are committed to their role in protecting biodiversity and it’s important they are rewarded for their commitment to the environment.”