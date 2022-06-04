Doolin Folk Festival next weekend

The eighth annual Doolin Folk Festival will take place on the 10th-12th June, 2022. Three days, three stages of folk, from top Irish and international acts all taking place in Ireland’s biggest small hotel, Hotel Doolin.

Hotel Doolin to the Doolin Folk Festival, Hedge School Doolin, The Attic Live Venue and to Doolin Arts, Hotel Doolin’s mission is to bring people together to make magic memories in Ireland’s biggest small hotel.

Doolin Arts is Hotel Doolin’s non-profit vehicle for supporting the arts in North Clare. All Doolin Arts events, including the Doolin Folk Festival, are run on a non-profit basis ensuring that 100% of the ticket revenue goes directly to artists, crew and the delivery of the festival.

The Doolin folkers are rearing to go and have put together another diverse line-up that the festival has become famous for.

Regular attendees at music festivals at home and abroad, the team at Hotel Doolin have always wanted to ensure that The Doolin Folk Festival was a truly sustainable festival, with a positive impact on the environment and the arts community and the first carbon neutral music festival in the country.

They say “If a small festival like the us can achieve carbon neutrality and pay a fair rate to performers then there is no reason the bigger festivals, with all their resources and profit generated, cannot strive to do the same.”

There will be no single use or plastic packaging or products in use at this year’s festival, no printed programmes, wrist bands will be compostable, all energy used will be from renewable sources and they will be planting 500 native trees onsite with hometree.ie ahead of the festival to add to the 700 they already planted earlier in the year.

Set in the Brigadoon-like atmosphere of Doolin, Co. Clare – between the Burren, the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran islands – this mid-June festival has become a highlight of the summer festival season. Taking inspiration from the great festivals of the 70’s and 80’s like Lisdoonvarna, Doolin is an intense musical journey. Tucked away in the magical atmosphere of West Clare, you’ll be whisked off on a musical journey through folk time, style and culture.

