EDF sponsors pitch upgrade at Broadford GAA Club

EDF Renewables Ireland is sponsoring a pitch upgrade at Broadford GAA Club, providing €4,000 towards upgraded pitch facilities.

The sponsorship funding will be used to help enhance the pitch surface at Coolagh, and demonstrates EDF Renewables’ commitment to supporting local and community initiatives in the areas surrounding its projects.

Earlier this year, EDF Renewables Ireland announced its plans to develop the c.50MW Lackareagh Wind Farm on land to the east of Broadford in Co. Clare. The proposed wind farm, which could power more than 35,000 homes, will be located in the townlands of Killeagy and Shannaknock.

Welcoming the sponsorship, John O’Brien, Chair of Broadford GAA Club said: “We’re delighted to partner with EDF Renewables to enhance our pitch facilities. The sponsorship funding will go towards drainage, specialist fertilizer and other works needed to ensure all our youth and senior teams can play on a top-quality pitch all year round.”

Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland, said: “It’s extremely important to us at EDF Renewables that our wind and solar projects bring tangible benefits for local communities, as well as helping to tackle climate change. Broadford GAA Club plays a massive role in the social and sporting life of East Clare, and we’re very pleased to be able to help them carry out these pitch enhancement works.”

Monthly information clinics have also been established for Lackareagh Wind Farm, where local residents interested in learning more about the project can meet with EDF Renewables’ Community Liaison Officer, Anita O’Toole, at Kilbane in Broadford, with the first clinic taking place next Tuesday 28th of June.

EDF Renewables Ireland’s project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout. Detailed environmental studies will also be carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments. The results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.

EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project, which could consist of up to seven turbines, to Clare County Council in early 2023.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2026. A Community Benefit Fund commensurate with the size of the final project will be established to provide additional funding for local community initiatives and activities.

Local residents interested in learning more about Lackareagh Wind Farm can visit www.edf-re.ie/our-sites/lackareagh.