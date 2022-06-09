Flutterby 2 comes to Clare

Fidget Feet and Clare County Council present Flutterby 2 a magical show suitable for children (4 to 12 yrs) and their families.

Make, walk, watch – and fly! – with a day of caterpillars, butterflies and aerial fun from Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Company. There will be two sessions on the day, each lasting 90 minutes and will consist of three parts:

Make – Arts and crafts. Families can join in the fun to make caterpillars, moths and butterflies together with the Fidget Feet team.

Walk – to meet Bláithín. Bláithín loves caterpillars, moths and butterflies. Follow her on her adventurous journey with Uncle Rusty searching for flying butterflies. Bláithín comes upon Fidget Feet’s promenade circus street show, Flutterby 2, with caterpillars and butterflies flying through the air.

Watch – We will also have aerial performances by some local children who have been learning to fly with Fidget Feet!

When and Where – Workshops from 1pm – 2.30pm and 4pm – 5.30pm on Saturday 11th June. Why not bring a picnic and enjoy a magical day out at Scariff Harbour, Scariff, Co. Clare

Access: This is an outdoor promenade event, with some walking and standing to view the show. Limited seating for those with reduced mobility.

Weather: This is an outdoor event so dress for all kinds of weather, come prepared. Parking: no parking on site, maybe best to park in town and walk

Toilets: Public toilets are open

Fidget Feet are an aerial circus performance company from Ireland. We tell our stories anywhere we can think of in theatres, from cranes, hidden in forests, or swinging from buildings all over the world. Our performances are for everyone and we love to find new ways of telling our stories to new people.