Garda warning about bogus tradespeople

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public in relation to the dangers of employing bogus tradespeople.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined a recent incident to highlight the risks of having work done by questionable persons.

“A few months ago a lady began communicating with a person purporting to be a tradesman on a Facebook community page. She asked him would he do a job that she needed done in her house – he subsequently called to her, a price was agreed and the lady paid three separate instalments of a large sum of money into this person’s account. He has since deleted his page from Facebook and has never carried out the work paid for.

“We would urge people to only use recommended genuine tradespeople. If anxious or you think that there are bogus callers/trades people in your area contact your local Garda Station. If you think you have been scammed contact your bank as soon as you can to report the matter,” Sgt Brooks added.

