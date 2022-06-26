Joe Hawes remembered in Kilkeedy

Joseph (Joe) Hawes was born on the 20th of August, 1893 in Cross, Kilkeedy, Co Clare.

His father Michael was a tailor and his mother Bridget (nee O’Grady) was also a native of Kilkeedy. Michael and Bridget had seven children, five boys and two girls.

Joe attended Boston National School where he’s listed in the roll book in 1902.

During his teenage years and into his early twenties, Joe worked as a tailor’s assistant under his brother John and sister Delia. He supplemented this income with work as a farm labourer on various farms around the parish.

Money was tight for the family and he decided his best option was to join the British army.

The First World War or Great War, as it is often known, had been going on for well over a year when Joe enlisted with the 4th Battalion Royal Munster Fusiliers, on the 6th of January, 1916 in Tralee.

Today in Kilkeedy, the local community including relatives of the late Joe Hawes turned out to commemorate him and unveiled a plaque in his honour.

