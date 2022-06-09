One injured in Dysart road collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 6.30pm at Dysart near Corofin.

Gardaí, ambulance paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Ennistymon stations were mobilised to the incident.

The drivers of both vehicles were assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before one was transported to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment and treatment. Neither driver was seriously injured.