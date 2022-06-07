Over 500 Ukrainian children now enrolled in Clare schools

The Department of Education can confirm that 6,797 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 4,766 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 2,031 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

As of June 3rd, 348 Ukrainian children had been enrolled in primary schools in Clare with another 166 attending secondary education in the county.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places. REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department says it will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.