Stock destroyed in fire outside retail premises

Thousands of euro worth of stock were destroyed in a fire at the rear of a retail premises in Ennis this evening.

The fire broke out outside the rear delivery doors of the Homesavers store in the Ballymaley Business Park on the outskirts of the town.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident at around 5.30pm. On arrival, fire crews found staff attempting to tackle the fire and move stock away from the rear door of the premises.

The destroyed items included hardware; household items; cleaning products as wells as food and drinks.

It’s understood that the fire was started accidentally however a comment is awaited from the company.