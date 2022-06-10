Two injured in Clooney road collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Clooney off the main Ennis to Tulla Road.

The single-vehicle collision was reported at around 4.00pm on a side road about a kilometre off the main R352 route. A car is understood to have lost control and struck a tree before crashing backwards into a ditch.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the emergency call along with two ambulances; an advanced paramedic rapid response vehicle and Gardaí. The road was left blocked after the collision.

The male and female occupants of the vehicle were assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics and while both escaped serious injury they were transported to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment as a precaution.

Meanwhile, as emergency services dealt with that call, fire crews were requested to respond to a second road traffic collision on the main Ennis to Ruan road at Ballyalla Lake.

A tractor is understood to have collided with a parked car however there was no one in the vehicle at the time. The car was pushed into a wall before it overturned onto its side.

Gardaí responded to the scene initially however fire crews from Ennis were dealing with the incident in Clooney at the time. One appliance and a crew was released from the first incident while Shannon Fire Service was also requested to attend the scene.

The road was closed for a time while fire crews made the car safe before it could be removed from the scene. The road was reopened once the scene had been cleared of debris and declared safe again.

Gardaí from Ennis are investigating both collisions.