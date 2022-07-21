240kg of litter collected in Clare coastal clean-up

Volunteers from all around Clare came out on Saturday to take part in Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Community Clean-ups of Lahinch Beach in Clare.

Ireland is known for its magnificent coastline, picturesque scenery, wildlife and exciting activities with a large majority of these landscapes located along the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s first defined touring route, stretching along the Atlantic coast from Donegal to West Cork.

It is important that as we enjoy the coast that we remember to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life by ensuring they are free of litter and educate ourselves on how best to do that.

These events were created by Clean Coasts as part of their summertime Enjoy and Protect campaign with support from Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development who support the long-term sustainable growth in the economic, social, cultural and environmental contribution to tourism in Ireland with the events’ overall aim was to raise awareness to keeping our marine and wildlife spaces clean for locals and tourists alike to enjoy and admire.

This event on Lahinch beach in Clare included tea and coffee for all participants.

40 bags of marine litter were removed in only one hour by volunteers who joined Clean Coasts and Failte Ireland on this clean-up, amounting to approxiamtely 240kg of litter collected altogether.

Clean Coasts Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy stated on the event: “With the summer in full swing, the Wild Atlantic Way is a prime route for both Irish and international tourists alike to explore and with the sunny weather there is no better place to explore in the west than the glorious beaches and coastal landscapes. We are proud of our partnership with Fáilte Ireland for this series of community clean-ups where we and participants across all seven of our events ensured that these popular west coast bathing spots were free of litter for all to enjoy. We are also extremely grateful for the participants insight and feedback which will help us at clean coasts provide the most effective and functional clean-up events for volunteers and groups within these areas.”

Shane Dineen, Fáilte Ireland Planning & Environment Manager said; “Fáilte Ireland and the Wild Atlantic Way team were delighted to participate with Clean Coasts groups for the community beach clean ups the length and breadth of the Wild Atlantic Way on Saturday. In addition to the beach clean ups, the events allowed for engagement with the communities along the Wild Atlantic Way who have played no small part in driving its success. We must continue to ensure that we protect the quality, character and distinctiveness of environmental and heritage assets along the Wild Atlantic Way. Initiatives such as this allow for the sharing of ideas and collaboration with our local communities and ensure that they are at the centre of any decision-making around tourism affecting the place where they live.”