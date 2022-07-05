Calor Ireland teams up with Burren Ecotourism Network

Calor Ireland has been announced as the main sponsor for the Burren Ecotourism Network as part of a 12-month partnership where Calor will collaborate on a number of key marketing campaigns planned for the coming year including the Burren Food Fayre, an annual food themed event in Lisdoonvarna over the October bank holiday weekend at Halloween.

The Burren Ecotourism Network is made up of 67 businesses in the North Clare region, committed to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark Code of Sustainable practices for tourism. The networks’ philosophy is to work with tourism businesses to help them maintain and protect the environment, while helping them to promote the region as renowned Geopark.

Ciara Toomey, Business Excellence Manager for Sustainability at Calor, was on hand to officially launch the sponsorship with Sharon Malone from The Falls Hotel, a Calor BioLPG customer and member of the Burren Ecotourism Networks. Sharon discussed the sustainability initiatives at the hotel, being part of the Burren Ecotourism Network and the benefits of Calor BioLPG.

“Tourism and hospitality businesses can lead the way in sustainable tourism by switching to lower carbon intensive renewable energy solutions”, that’s the message from members who considerably reduced carbon emissions with Calor BioLPG.

Focusing on the overall membership of the Burren Ecotourism Network, almost 20% are Calor BioLPG customers. By switching to Calor BioLPG, the businesses have made a combined saving of 630 carbon tonnes over the past 12 months – this is the equivalent of meeting the energy needs of an average citizen in Ireland for 83 years.*

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism Network said:

“We are delighted to welcome Calor Ireland on board as network sponsors for 2022/23. The Burren Ecotourism Network has worked with Calor Ireland for the past four years through the Burren Food Fayre and the Burren Slow Food Festival. We feel that with their commitment to renewable energy through Calor BioLPG and its sustainability strategy Futuria makes them an excellent fit with our ethos of environmental protection.”

The partnership represents an opportunity to begin a new and exciting chapter, Mr O’Dwyer explains that several members of the network in the accommodation sector, visitor experiences, food production and food service, had already made the switch to Calor BioLPG, and appreciated the value of this partnership.

Introducing renewable gas into the processes at tourism enterprises, allow the companies to deliver on their business sustainability objectives.

Clare based Ciara Toomey, Business Excellence Manager for Sustainability at Calor’s parent company SHV Energy said: “We are delighted to partner with the Burren Ecotourism Network as main sponsors for the coming year. This is a commitment to support businesses in the region that are determined to make a difference to the local community and the environment. Tourism and hospitality are high energy intensive sectors by nature, as a leading rural energy provider, we are dedicated to help businesses on their sustainability journey by providing lower-carbon alternative solutions.

Calor believes that small changes, taken together, can make a big difference. As a company we are evolving to provide more sustainable products. We introduced BioLPG in 2018 and our ambition is that all of our energy products will be from renewable sources by our centenary year 2037. The carbon savings of Calor BioLPG customers in the Burren region is an example of the impact that can be achieved, and the journey we are all on together.”

Calor was the first company on the island to make a certified renewable form of LPG available to homes and businesses in 2018. Calor Ireland, and its parent company SHV Energy, is partnering with leading, innovative players to help make sustainable fuel advances possible through its Futuria Sustainability Strategy. Calor Ireland’s ambition is that all its energy products will be from renewable sources by its centenary year 2037.