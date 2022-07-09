Clare’s Gráinne Flynn recognised as an Unsung Hero

It's not every day that Johnny Sexton calls you …..A huge congratulations to our MACE Unsung Heroes Community Award Winners 2022 for going the extra mile and making a huge difference in their communities! A big well done to all those nominated. #UnsungHeroes #JohnnySexton pic.twitter.com/NIQWyptmwF — MACEIreland (@MACEIreland) July 1, 2022

Clare’s Gráinne Flynn has been unveiled as the MACE Unsung Heroes Sports, Health and Well-being Award winner in recognition of her tireless work on behalf of the diabetes community in the Midwest.

Clare runs a number of peer support groups, to allow those with diabetes to chat to another person going through the same issues. She has also campaigned tirelessly for better services for those with diabetes.

The nationwide MACE Unsung Heroes Community Awards initiative were initially launched in 2020 by Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton to stimulate community spirit and recognise true local heroes like Gráinne in communities all around Ireland. Following its remarkable success MACE was excited to go to the country once again this year and ask communities to nominate that special someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference, so they get the recognition they deserve.

Commenting, MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan said, “the phenomenal success of the MACE Unsung Heroes Community Awards is borne out by the stories of the people like Gráinne who go over and above for their community without looking for anything in return. MACE is very proud of this initiative, which is reflective of the spirit of our retailers, and seeing someone like Gráinne celebrated for all that she does is a privilege. She is a truly inspiring person and I am awestruck and full of admiration for her commitment. Grainne truly embodies all that we look for in our heroes and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this acknowledgement.”

In total, MACE presented five category Unsung Heroes Community awards, including the award to Gráinne, with each individual category winner being rewarded with cheques for €1,000. Each winner was contacted personally by Johnny Sexton to inform them of their win. An overall MACE Unsung Heroes Community Award winner was also selected and presented with a cheque for €5,000.