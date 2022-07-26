Cocaine seized in Ennis house search

A man arrested following a drugs seizure in Ennis at the weekend has been released without charge while investigations continue.

On Saturday last 23rd July at 10.30am the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a house in Ennis. During the course of this search approximately €3,000 worth of suspected Cocaine was seized.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed: “A male in his mid-20’s was arrested at the scene and detained at Ennis Garda Station. This male has since been released from custody and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.”

These seizures form part of Operation Tara which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.