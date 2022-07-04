Dooley welcomes loan scheme for SMEs

Senator Timmy Dooley has welcomed a further Government low-cost loan scheme to help SMEs access low-cost finance as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

The Clare Senator said, “This COVID-19 state-backed loan scheme is aimed at helping businesses to get back on their feet after the impacts of the pandemic.

“This scheme will allow SMEs across Clare to access low-cost finance on loans of between €25,000 and up to €1,500,000, with terms of one to six years and unsecured up to €500,000.

“To this point, State-backed loan schemes have aided more than 10’000 SMEs to access low-cost credit.

“SMEs are a vital part of the economy across Clare and employ large numbers of people across the county.

“This scheme will be open to farmers and fishers and I urge any eligible Clare businesses to make use of the scheme where needed.”